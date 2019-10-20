Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning have been issued for parts of North Texas Sunday evening.
CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray says the majority of North Texas will remain under the severe weather watch until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Wise County — which is under a thunderstorm warning — is experiencing 60 mph winds and one inch hail. The thunderstorm is headed northeast around 55 mph.
However, Ray says Monday’s weather will return to normal with more fall-like temperatures.
