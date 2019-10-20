PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Rhode Island hookah lounge earlier this month has been apprehended in Texas.
The U.S. attorney’s office for Rhode Island says 41-year-old Joel Francisco was caught Saturday at a hotel in New Braunfels, Texas — just northeast of San Antonio.
Francisco is a suspect in the Oct. 2 stabbing of 46-year-old Troy Pine at the Nara Lounge in Providence.
Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements Jr. says Francisco faces a murder charge when he is returned to Rhode Island.
Francisco is a convicted drug dealer and authorities say he is a former gang leader. He was on federal probation at the time of the stabbing.
