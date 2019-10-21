DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the campuses affected by Sunday night’s storms.
Last night’s aftermath left Walnut Hill Elementary severely damaged. Insurance adjusters have even told CBS 11’s Robbie Owens that the school “is a total loss.”
Former students won’t be able to return to school there. Instead, they will report to Tom Field Elementary — a previously vacant school — on Wednesday. Crews are currently getting the building ready for staff and students.
Hinojosa said it could be over a year until students will be able to return to Walnut Hill.
Cary Middle School was also hit particularly hard, and students that attended there will be split between other schools. However, the district is still in the process of making those plans.
Another badly damaged DISD school is Jefferson High School — students will now move to Thomas Edison Middle Learning Center. Hinojosa said he expects those students to also return to class Wednesday.
Pershing Elementary was also damaged and there will be no school Tuesday, but those students should report to Loos Field House on Wednesday.
