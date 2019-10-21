DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is urging Dallas residents in areas hard-hit by Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado to remain indoors from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Non-residents are also urged to stay out of those areas during that time frame. Police said downed power lines and debris in those neighborhoods could pose a safety hazard.
Crews from the City, Oncor and Atmos are entering and exiting the areas to make repairs.
Additionally, crews from the Office of Emergency Management and Dallas Fire Rescue are working to complete their assessment by Tuesday.
There will also be extra police presence in these areas. Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report crimes in progress or use the iWatchDallas app to report any suspicious activity.
