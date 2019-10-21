Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding a man dead next to an abandoned fire station Monday morning.
At 8:36 a.m. Oct. 21, police responded to a welfare check call at an abandoned fire station located at 5600 East Grand Ave. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Juan Jose Mendoza lying on the ground between the sidewalk and the fire station wall on the 1200 block of South Beacon Street.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Mendoza dead from homicidal violence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.
You must log in to post a comment.