



NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Widespread damage was seen across North Texas, especially Dallas, after severe weather moved through the area Sunday evening. A tornado touched down in Dallas, causing major damage to homes, businesses and more.

Just after 9 p.m., Dallas and Ellis County were instructed to take shelter immediately as the tornado moved toward Richardson.

Another line of storms moved through North Texas just hours later, affecting the same areas hit before.

WATCH: Tornado Touches Down In Dallas

Multiple reports of damage were made along Interstate-635 in North Dallas — where cars, houses and businesses all were destroyed. CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett said with the damage seen, it is believed winds picked up to around 111 mph.

Trees and utility poles were snapped in half and many buildings in the area were damaged or destroyed. First responders were searching the immediate neighborhood for survivors and people who may have been trapped after the tornado moved through the metroplex.

The tornado warning ended shortly after, and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the Navarro and Kaufman County areas.

Following the aftermath, DFW Airport had a ground stop for arriving traffic, and Dallas ISD is assessing impacted areas to determine school cancellations.

Due to tonight’s storms, Dallas ISD has crews assessing damage in the impacted areas to determine if classes will be cancelled at certain schools. Stay tuned to the Dallas ISD website and social channels for updates on possible cancellations and additional information. — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 21, 2019

The City of Dallas said there have been no reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

And since there are multiple residents now displaced due to the storms, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced that the Bachman Recreation Center is now open and Red Cross will be on site.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, there were about 95,000 people throughout North Texas without power, according to Oncor.

Damage was seen parts of Midlothian, especially to the Lighthouse Church. The city’s school district also said it has canceled classes Monday due to power outages.