ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite multiple reports of uprooted trees, fences and several downed power lines only eight homes sustained moderate damage in Rockwall, according to police.
Severe storms struck on Sunday evening causing power outages. The homes affected were covered with tarps to prevent further damage from rain.
The apparent path of the storm was from West to East with damage reported from Sunset Hill Drive to Wisperwood Drive.
The City of Rockwall activated the Emergency Operations Center for several hours overnight and mobilized crews to remove fallen trees and assist residents with tarping roofs and damage assessments.
Rockwall ISD closed school activities for Reinhardt Elementary School due to power outages and damage cleanup efforts.
There are currently no reports of severe injury due to the storm. Cleanup efforts will continue into daylight hours and citizens are urged to avoid the affected areas.
