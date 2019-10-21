DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Dallas Police Department have identified two men in connection to the shooting death of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett, 37.
His body was found by a passerby at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 23 on the side of the street at 1800 N. Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue. First responders transported the father of two to a nearby hospital where he died.
Through the course of the investigation they determined that Michael Lucky, 29, and Keith Johnson, 32, were responsible for Emmett’s death.
On October 19, 2019, Dallas homicide detectives obtained capital murder warrants for their arrests.
Johnson, who is currently in jail on unrelated charges, was also charged with capital murder.
He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $501,087 bond.
Lucky remains at-large.
The Crime Stoppers reward in the case was upgraded to 50,000 for information that leads to any arrests and indictments in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
