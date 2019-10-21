CHOPPER 11 LIVETORNADO HITS DALLAS, STORMS LEAVE TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andre Emmett, Andre Emmett murder, Arrest, capital murder, crime stoppers, Dallas, dallas police, dpd, former Dallas Carter High basketball player, Keith Johnson, Murder, murder suspects, NBA player, Nest camera, North Texas, Police, Shooting, Texas, Texas Tech Basketball, video released

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Dallas Police Department have identified two men in connection to the shooting death of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett, 37.

His body was found by a passerby at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 23 on the side of the street at 1800 N. Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue. First responders transported the father of two to a nearby hospital where he died.

Through the course of the investigation they determined that Michael Lucky, 29, and Keith Johnson, 32, were responsible for Emmett’s death.

Keith Johnson (left), Michael Lucky (right) (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

On October 19, 2019, Dallas homicide detectives obtained capital murder warrants for their arrests.

Johnson, who is currently in jail on unrelated charges, was also charged with capital murder.

He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $501,087 bond.

Lucky remains at-large.

The Crime Stoppers reward in the case was upgraded to 50,000 for information that leads to any arrests and indictments in the case.  Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments