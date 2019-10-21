Comments
DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Buildings were damaged and power went out as police searched door-to-door in the Walnut Creek and Harry Hines area of Dallas after a Tornado swept through the north side of the city.
Trees and utility poles were snapped in half and many buildings in the area were damaged or destroyed. First responders were searching the immediate neighborhood for survivors and people who may have been trapped after the tornado moved through the metroplex.
“It felt kind of like an earthquake,” one witness told CBS 11’s Ken Molestina. “It started moving the house around; a lot of whistling… a lot of wind. It lasted like three minutes.”
A convenience store nearby was heavily damaged with product out in the open as it appeared the roof had been blown off of the building.
While no looting has been reported, police officers said they would be on the lookout since many local businesses appear heavily damaged.
