DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was little question about the severity of the storms that moved across North Texas Sunday night, but early Monday morning the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas.

Officials with the NWS say the twister touched down near Dallas Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city, at around 9 p.m.

In addition to roofs being blown off homes and downed powers lines, the line of severe weather left streets and highways littered with tree limbs and debris.

Structural damage to homes, businesses and schools also knocked out electricity for thousands. As of 5:55 a.m. Monday there were still some 120,000 Oncor customers without power.

As a result of the widespread storm damage and power outages ALL schools in the Richardson Independent School District were closed.

The Dallas Independent School District canceled classes at six schools. Students should not report to school at any of the following campuses —

    • David G. Burnet Elementary
    • Edward H. Cary Middle School
    • Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa Elementary
    • John J. Pershing Elementary
    • Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
    • Walnut Hill Elementary
    • F.P. Caillet Elementary
    • Dealey Montessori Vanguard and International Academy
    • Stephen C. Foster Elementary
    • Benjamin Franklin Middle School
    • Victor H Hexter Elementary
    • Hillcrest High School
    • Kramer Elementary
    • Joe May Elementary
    • Francisco Medrano Middle School
    • Thelma Elizabeth Page Richardson Elementary
    • Roosevelt High School
    • Twain Elementary

The district also said bus routes from those campuses to magnet and choice schools would not run Monday.

Three private schools in Dallas — St. Mark’s School of Texas, The Hockaday School and Episcopal School of Dallas — also cancelled classes for Monday.

Grand Prairie High School will start at 10:00 a.m. Buses for that school ONLY will be on a two-hour delay. All other GPISD schools are open and will be on their regular schedule.

The following campuses in the Garland ISD will be closed today —

  • Park Crest Elementary
  • Williams Elementary
  • Houston Middle School
  • Dorsey Elementary

All other GISD schools are in session.

