DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was little question about the severity of the storms that moved across North Texas Sunday night, but early Monday morning the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas.

Officials with the NWS say the twister touched down near Dallas Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city, at around 9 p.m.

DFW weather: Dallas Fire-Rescue responding to structure collapse at Harry Hines and Walnut Hill https://t.co/uSqEuUppAh pic.twitter.com/k8C1KjvEbB — Dallas News Now (@dallasnewsnow) October 21, 2019

In addition to roofs being blown off homes and downed powers lines, the line of severe weather left streets and highways littered with tree limbs and debris.

Structural damage to homes, businesses and schools also knocked out electricity for thousands. As of 5:55 a.m. Monday there were still some 120,000 Oncor customers without power.

As a result of the widespread storm damage and power outages ALL schools in the Richardson Independent School District were closed.

Due to substantial storm damage, power outages and unsafe conditions, all RISD schools will be closed on Monday, October 21. All school and district activities and will also be cancelled on Monday. At this time, RISD anticipates all schools being open on Tuesday, October 22. — Richardson ISD (@RichardsonISD) October 21, 2019

The Dallas Independent School District canceled classes at six schools. Students should not report to school at any of the following campuses —

David G. Burnet Elementary Edward H. Cary Middle School Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa Elementary John J. Pershing Elementary Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Walnut Hill Elementary F.P. Caillet Elementary Dealey Montessori Vanguard and International Academy Stephen C. Foster Elementary Benjamin Franklin Middle School Victor H Hexter Elementary Hillcrest High School Kramer Elementary Joe May Elementary Francisco Medrano Middle School Thelma Elizabeth Page Richardson Elementary Roosevelt High School Twain Elementary



The district also said bus routes from those campuses to magnet and choice schools would not run Monday.

Three private schools in Dallas — St. Mark’s School of Texas, The Hockaday School and Episcopal School of Dallas — also cancelled classes for Monday.

Grand Prairie High School will start at 10:00 a.m. Buses for that school ONLY will be on a two-hour delay. All other GPISD schools are open and will be on their regular schedule.

The following campuses in the Garland ISD will be closed today —

Park Crest Elementary

Williams Elementary

Houston Middle School

Dorsey Elementary

All other GISD schools are in session.