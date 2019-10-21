DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Six U-Haul Companies across North Texas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage to residents who have been impacted by Sunday night’s severe storms.
A tornado touched down in Dallas Sunday night, causing major damage to homes and businesses all across the metroplex.
“The storm hit quickly and has left many residents scrambling to find a place to store their belongings,” said Zane Rowland, U-Haul Company of North East Dallas president. “U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their things during the clean-up process at no charge for one month.”
U-Haul Companies of East Dallas, Fort Worth, North East Dallas, Northwest Dallas, North Dallas and South Central Dallas have made 52 facilities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (locations alphabetized by city):
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington
- 2315 W. Division
- Arlington, TX 76012
- (817) 277-1157
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green
- 2729 N. Collins St.
- Arlington, TX 76006
- (817) 461-1080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington
- 2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.
- Arlington, TX 76010
- (682) 200-1090
U-Haul Storage of Little Elm Aubrey
- 26778 U.S. Hwy. 380 E.
- Aubrey, TX 76227
- (972) 347-5562
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison
- 2735 E. Belt Line Road
- Carrollton, TX 75006
- (972) 416-9215
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton
- 1682 S. Interstate 35-E
- Carrollton, TX 75006
- (972) 242-5179
U-Haul Storage at Country Club – Carrollton
- 2220 Country Club Drive
- Carrollton, TX 75006
- (972) 418-5677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill
- 1050 KCK Way
- Cedar Hill, TX 75104
- (972) 293-1155
U-Haul at Camp Wisdom
- 7015 S. RL Thornton Fwy.
- Dallas, TX 75232
- (214) 371-2142
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark
- 13637 N. Central Expressway
- Dallas, TX 75240
- (972) 669-7955
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.
- 7043 Greenville Ave.
- Dallas, TX 75231
- (214) 691-7311
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.
- 11061 Harry Hines Blvd.
- Dallas, TX 75229
- (972) 247-1724
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway
- 9929 Harry Hines Blvd.
- Dallas, TX 75220
- (214) 351-6483
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane
- 5409 S. Westmoreland Road
- Dallas, TX 75237
- (214) 339-1179
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road
- 3165 S. Westmoreland Road
- Dallas, TX 75233
- (214) 333-2168
U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road
- 11383 Amanda Lane
- Dallas, TX 75238
- (214) 340-4331
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton
- 164 N. I-35 E.
- Denton, TX 76205
- (940) 382-5352
U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeSoto
- 1245 S. 1-35
- DeSoto, TX 75115
- (972) 230-1337
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville
- 1022 S. Cedar Ridge Drive
- Duncanville, TX 75137
- (972) 780-8980
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen
- 7225 S. Hulen St.
- Fort Worth, TX 76133
- (817) 294-7972
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.
- 2936 S. Freeway
- Fort Worth, TX 76104
- (817) 921-3024
U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30
- 1101 E. Loop 820
- Fort Worth, TX 76129
- (817) 446-1292
U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster
- 5032 E. Lancaster
- Fort Worth, TX 76103
- (817) 534-0072
U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth – Altamesa
- 3019 Altamesa Blvd.
- Fort Worth, TX 76133
- (817) 294-7617
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside
- 1000 Alta Mere Drive
- Fort Worth, TX 76116
- (817) 246-4601
U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Fwy. – Garland
- 12215 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy.
- Garland, TX 75041
- (972) 271-9556
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine
- 3501 William D. Tate Ave.
- Grapevine, TX 76051
- (817) 416-6430
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.
- 1117 E. Main St.
- Grand Prairie, TX 75050
- (972) 262-5116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie
- 2455 Tarrant Road
- Grand Prairie, TX 75050
- (972) 988-3661
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360
- 3020 I-20 W.
- Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- (972) 623-3575
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur
- 920 S. MacArthur Blvd.
- Grand Prairie, TX 75050
- (972) 269-4014
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.
- 5201 Denton Hwy.
- Haltom City, TX 76148
- (817) 581-4546
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving
- 2630 W. Irving Blvd.
- Irving, TX 75061
- (972) 790-4672
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin
- 16300 FM 156 S.
- Justin, TX 76247
- (940) 242-6531
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville
- 811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business
- Lewisville, TX 75057
- (972) 420-1211
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville
- 525 N. Stemmons Fwy.
- Lewisville, TX 75067
- (972) 353-2116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney
- 1400 N. MacDonald St.
- McKinney, TX 75071
- (972) 548-5035
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney
- 10061 W. University Drive
- McKinney, TX 75071
- (972) 548-1699
U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills
- 8221 Blvd. 26
- North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- (817) 656-2005
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow
- 6550 Browning Drive
- North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- (817) 577-1732
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano
- 3401 Alma Drive
- Plano, TX 75023
- (972) 516-1018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano
- 1100 Los Rios
- Plano, TX 75074
- (972) 578-0698
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano
- 2560 Kathryn Lane
- Plano, TX 75025
- (972) 396-0983
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano
- 4101 W. Plano Pkwy.
- Plano, TX 75093
- (972) 985-6004
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen
- 3901 N. Central Expressway
- Plano, TX 75023
- (972) 424-0815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend
- 1501 Dallas Pkwy.
- Plano, TX 75093
- (972) 735-0670
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper
- 1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.
- Prosper, TX 75078
- (972) 347-9713
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson
- 412 N. Central Expressway
- Richardson, TX 75080
- (972) 234-1343
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke
- 1600 Mesa Butte Court
- Roanoke, TX 76262
- (817) 491-1114
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Central Pkwy.
- 200 Texas Central Pkwy.
- Waco, TX 76712
- (254) 751-7019
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Waco Drive
- 4216 W. Waco Drive
- Waco, TX 76710
- (254) 753-7357
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waxahachie
- 1103 W. Hwy. 287 Bypass
- Waxahachie, TX 75165
- (972) 937-1099
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.