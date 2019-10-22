STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DFW, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Attorneys for former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger have filed a notice to appeal her murder conviction and 10-year prison sentence.

Attorney Pete Schulte – who is not involved directly in the case – tweeted Tuesday that it is mostly a procedural move that signals an appeal may be forthcoming but Guyger could still decide not to file an appeal.

Guyger was convicted about a month ago for the shooting death of Botham Jean in his apartment.

According to Schulte, Guyger could face more time in jail should the case be appealed and re-tried. “That’s the big risk for her to appeal this case,” tweeted Schulte. “IF the court of appeals sends the case back for a new trial, and she gets convicted again of murder, she could get sentenced anywhere from 5-99 years. Many defendants would decide against appeal because of that risk.”

The former police officer said she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder.

