NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – The fire prevention team with the North Richland Hills Fire Department regularly visits libraries, civic centers and schools, teaching young students how to keep themselves safe.
A recent visit to Snow Heights Elementary brought the usual oohs and aahs, giggles and questions. While the experienced first-responders knew all the answers they had to do some quick thinking to help one little girl get the most from the experience.
The girl, dressed in multi-colored tights with big bow in her hair, wanted to know more about the fire trucks — but this miniature inquisitor is blind.
The NRH fire team immediately took the girl on a guided tour of the fire engine, allowing her to make direct contact.
In a Facebook post the fire department said, “We took her on a tour of the truck, through touch. It was amazing to see her face light up as she got to experience this! We love our job!”
No word on what the little girl wants to be when she grows up, but we imagine the sky is the limit.
You must log in to post a comment.