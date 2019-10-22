Dallas Family Counting Their Blessings Before, During And After Tornado Hit Home A Dallas tornado ripped trees from the roots and snapped power poles, but it also left some families cherishing the moments.

This One Time It Was Okay For An Elementary School-Aged Girl In Texas To 'Feel' FireWhile NRH first-responders knew all the answers to questions asked by kids during a recent school visit, they had to think on their feet to help one little girl get the most from the experience.