DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the first time, the Drug Enforcement Administration will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any drop off locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Oct. 26, people can anonymously remove opioids and other medicines from the their homes — where they may be/have been vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse.

In a statement released Tuesday, the DEA said they cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries.

“If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.”

This comes after a recent spike of concerns regarding illnesses and deaths caused by vaping, and the high youth vaping rates.

“In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially amongst America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.”

