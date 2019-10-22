CRANDALL, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — An elderly woman is in guarded but stable condition after an armed suspect robbed her, tied her to a chair and set fire to her Kaufman County home last week.
According to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the 78-year-old told officials that she answered her door just after 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15, to find the suspect pointing a pistol at her.
She said the suspect — described as a woman — pushed her way into the house, demanded money and tied her to a chair. The suspect then rummaged through the house and — before leaving — set a fire in the kitchen, leaving the victim tied to the chair.
Kaufman County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a person still inside.
Officials said that a Good Samaritan went into the house and — with the help of Crandall firefighters — found the victim tied to the chair and rescued her from the residence.
The suspect is being sought for attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and arson causing serious bodily injury. Officials said she was wearing a black hoodie at the time and was described as heavy-set with strawberry hair and wearing gold-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Weisbruch at 972-932-9735.
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.
