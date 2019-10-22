STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DFW, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
PLAINS, Georgia (CBSNEWS.COM) – Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a fractured pelvis after falling in his home Monday night, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs a copy of his book ‘Faith: A Journey For All’ at a book signing event at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Midtown Manhattan, March 26, 2018 in New York City. (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This is the second time 95-year-old Carter has taken a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia this month.

The 39th U.S. president is said to be in “good spirits” at the hospital and is looking forward to recovering at home.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

