PLAINS, Georgia (CBSNEWS.COM) – Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a fractured pelvis after falling in his home Monday night, a spokesperson said in a statement.
This is the second time 95-year-old Carter has taken a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia this month.
The 39th U.S. president is said to be in “good spirits” at the hospital and is looking forward to recovering at home.
