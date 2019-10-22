



After nine tornadoes swept through North Texas — devastating residents with mass levels of destruction — local businesses and residents are lending a helping hand to those affected.

Around 20,000 Oncor customers are still without power Tuesday night, according to the electric company.

As people deal with power outages and the damage left behind by Sunday’s storms, others are trying to help in any way they can.

“I was subject to the storm on June 9th and I know what it’s like to be without power,” Andy Hargrove said.

That’s why Hargrove has opened up his Dallas ice machines up to anyone in need. All they have to do is give him a call.

“I have this app that I use on my phone and I just scroll down to vend a bag,” he said.

Hargrove said he’s just one piece of the puzzle on the road to recovery. ​

Other businesses like Planet Fitness and U-Haul are also doing what they can to help.

Twenty-seven Planet Fitness locations are opening their doors to anyone in need of something as simple as a shower. People will also be able to salvage any belongings by storing them at U-Haul for 30 days — free of charge.

“People were out helping each other put up tarps on windows… dragging trees out,” he said.

That’s exactly what Brayden Knutson has spent the last two days doing, taking off work to help those dealing with destruction like the Huggins family in northwest Dallas.

“I saw they had a big tree through their window and they asked me if I could help out and I said of course,” Knutson said.​ “There are just a countless number of good people helping out,” Knutson said. “It’s incredible — the response.”​

Other businesses that aim to help those affected are both WorkSuites and WeWork — who are offering free office space.