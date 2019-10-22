AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s been less than a week since the release of a secretly recorded conversation in which Dennis Bonnen told members of his own party that President Donald Trump “is killing us” and called a female lawmaker “vile.” Now the first-term Texas GOP House Speaker has announced he will not seek re-election.
Bonnen says in a statement Tuesday “it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election” as either a state representative or house speaker.
#BREAKING @RepDennisBonnen has just announced he WON’T seek re-election to his House seat and therefore won’t be Speaker next session. Growing number of #Texas State Reps. no longer supported him. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/LbWy93CLsj
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 22, 2019
The Texas Republican Caucus had condemned Bonnen’s remarks. Eventually more than 30 House Republicans had either called for Bonnen’s resignation or had pulled support for him.
The recorded conversation is at the center of an ongoing state police investigation into whether Bonnen improperly offered House media credentials in exchange for campaign help. It’s also thrown Republicans into disarray at a time when their state dominance is slipping.
