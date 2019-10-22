STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DFW, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake police are asking for public assistance in identifying a jewel thief that stole a $23,000 diamond from Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry last week.

On Oct. 18, the suspect — who told employees his name was Derrick Edwards — entered Jared, made quick friends with an employee and said he had a $6,000 budget but that he wanted to see “what all they had,” police said.

Employees then showed the suspect a few diamonds, but he didn’t like any of them and asked to see more. Police said he marveled at a 2.51 carat diamond and then slipped it in his pocket when he told the employee he “dropped it on the floor.” He quickly left the store.

Just two hours earlier, Southlake Jewelers at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. called local jewelry stores warning them of the suspect, who they recognized from an Aug. 21 incident where he asked employees “unique questions.”

During that incident, officers responded to a suspicious person call from Southlake Jewelers and showed up and spoke with the male — who identified himself as Wayne Johnson — they told him why they were there and let him go since there was no offense at the time.

That diamond is laser engraved 1325459268 and is worth around $23,000. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or 817-748-8915.

