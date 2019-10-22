SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake police are asking for public assistance in identifying a jewel thief that stole a $23,000 diamond from Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry last week.

On Oct. 18, the suspect — who told employees his name was Derrick Edwards — entered Jared, made quick friends with an employee and said he had a $6,000 budget but that he wanted to see “what all they had,” police said.

They called other jewelers in the area so that they would be aware of Wayne if he came in their stores. Two hours later, Wayne went in Jared, the Galleria of Jewelry. He entered, did a little shimmy, and made quick friends with an employee. 7/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) October 22, 2019

Employees then showed the suspect a few diamonds, but he didn’t like any of them and asked to see more. Police said he marveled at a 2.51 carat diamond and then slipped it in his pocket when he told the employee he “dropped it on the floor.” He quickly left the store.

Just two hours earlier, Southlake Jewelers at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. called local jewelry stores warning them of the suspect, who they recognized from an Aug. 21 incident where he asked employees “unique questions.”

He was outgoing and vivacious, stating that he was a rapper from Lubbock. He piqued some interest when started asking some unique questions like “hey would the police be notified if I bought a large diamond?” and “when do you call the police?” 3/ pic.twitter.com/cHpp6rSJJt — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) October 22, 2019

During that incident, officers responded to a suspicious person call from Southlake Jewelers and showed up and spoke with the male — who identified himself as Wayne Johnson — they told him why they were there and let him go since there was no offense at the time.

That diamond is laser engraved 1325459268 and is worth around $23,000. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or 817-748-8915.