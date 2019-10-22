ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed Rockwall was hit by an EF-1 tornado on Sunday night. In all the NWS said four twisters total hit North Texas.

Resident Holly Hoffman-Davis recorded the twister (video above) from her back patio.

An EF-3 tornado hit Dallas, an EF-1 hit Rowlett and an EF-0 struck Wills Point on Sunday night.

An EF3 tornado will have estimated wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph. Officials with the NWS say the twister touched down near Dallas Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city, at around 9 p.m.

Early reports indicate at least six people were taken to the hospital — each being treated for storm related injuries. So far, no deaths have been reported.

In addition to roofs being blown off homes and downed powers lines, the line of severe weather left streets and highways littered with tree limbs and debris.

Structural damage to homes, businesses and schools also knocked out electricity for thousands.

EF-1 tornadoes produce an estimated maximum winds of 100 mph. The EF-0 that swept through Van Zandt County caused damage along Country Road 3849, with estimated winds of 80 mph.

Storm crews are surveying other counties, so the number of tornadoes may increase from the four confirmed thus far.