CARYVILLE, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — There are concerns about salmonella contamination, now more than 6,000 pounds of frozen sausage patties are being recalled.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage products were made by George’s Prepared Food and manufactured in Caryville, Tennessee.
The patties were sold under the “Great Value” brand name and shipped nationwide. The USDA statement doesn’t say how or where the potential contamination was discovered.
The following products are subject to the recall:
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897
- 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894
Officials say there haven’t been any adverse reactions reported. But the agency did label the health risk high, and advised that salmonella can cause an infection accompanied by abdominal cramps and fevers, among other symptoms.
