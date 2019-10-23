NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Insurance Council of Texas projects the EF-3 tornado that hit Dallas was one of the costliest in the state’s history, with a total loss of about $2 billion.
That number is due to the loss or severe damage of several commercial properties, in addition to homes and vehicles, according to Camille Garcia with the Insurance Council of Texas.
The exclusive Preston Hollow neighborhood, home to George and Laura Bush (whose homes wasn’t damaged) and several professional athletes, was hardest hit the night nine tornadoes struck.
Residents in Garland, Richardson, Rowlett, Rockwall and Sasche reported widespread damage to homes and structures due to severe storms and a few tornadoes.
No deaths were reported, but residents all over North Texas have had to leave their homes due to damage.
