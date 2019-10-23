Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Tornado, ellis county, national weather service, North Dallas, North Texas, NWS, severe weather, storms, Texas, tornado

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Insurance Council of Texas projects the EF-3 tornado that hit Dallas was one of the costliest in the state’s history, with a total loss of about $2 billion.

That number is due to the loss or severe damage of several commercial properties, in addition to homes and vehicles, according to Camille Garcia with the Insurance Council of Texas.

The exclusive Preston Hollow neighborhood, home to George and Laura Bush (whose homes wasn’t damaged) and several professional athletes, was hardest hit the night nine tornadoes struck.

An EF-3 tornado stuck Dallas, causing massive damage across the metroplex. Viewer Sean Bentley sent us this pic he took from The Trails of White Rock Apartments. Bentley was in his third story apartment room looking toward N Buckner Blvd. (credit: Sean Bentley/Dallas)

Residents in Garland, Richardson, Rowlett, Rockwall and Sasche reported widespread damage to homes and structures due to severe storms and a few tornadoes.

No deaths were reported, but residents all over North Texas have had to leave their homes due to damage.

