ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a shooting near Bowie High School that took the life of a 17-year-old student/athlete, now police say they have made two arrests in the murder case.
Anthony Strather, a senior and defensive end at Bowie High School was one of three shot on October 17 — he was the only one who died.
Police say Alexander Onyeador and Keyon Flynn are the 18-year-old teenagers responsible for the death.
It was in the afternoon when officers arrived at the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive, about a block from Bowie High, and found two teenagers and a homeowner nearby had all been shot.
Police say there were two separate groups who were fighting outside a house in the area when more than one person, believed to be Flynn and Onyeador, pulled out guns and starting shooting.
According to authorities, the pair not only caused the death of Strather, but directly shot another teen involved in the fight and opened fire on another boy as he ran away.
Investigators say witness statements matched what was seen on home security surveillance video from that afternoon and members of the Arlington Police Department Gang Unit were also able to identify several people seen on the video.
Alexander Onyeador is being held on a bond totaling $215,000. The bond amount for Keyon Flynn isn’t known.
