COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators say she’s been on the run for more than five years — now a North Texas mother is behind bars accused of fleeing to keep the father of her child away from the little one.
Collin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Lusk on October 21 and charged her with Interfering with Child Custody. Officials say it was in 2014 when Lusk, upset over a court’s custody order, took the child and fled.
It took years but sheriff’s found Lusk, with the child, in Oklahoma. She and the child were living with a registered sex offender to whom Lusk had been married for a few months.
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said the arrest was only possible because of the work of agencies in both Texas and Oklahoma. “These lawmen worked doggedly to recover this child and arrest the absconder. I am proud of each of them for their work to bring this case to a successful resolution,” he said in a statement.
Lusk waived extradition from Oklahoma and is now back in North Texas.
Lusk’s child, now 11-years-old, has been reunited with the father.
