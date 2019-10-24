DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A volatile custody case involving a 7-year-old’s gender is now over.

Judge Kim Cooks granted Anne Georgulas and Jeffrey Younger joint custody of their twin children Thursday in Dallas.

But the central issue focused on whether the parents should allow one of their children to live as a girl or a boy.

Outside the courtroom, the case has sparked a nationwide debate over how parents should handle gender identity.

Jeffrey Younger, of Flower Mound, says his child, who was born as a boy, should be raised male.

But the child’s mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, of Coppell, said the child presents as a girl.

“My son goes to school dressed as a girl, he’s enrolled in school under a fake girl’s name, his teachers and everyone says he’s a girl.,” Younger said. “Now with me, when I have possession time, he presents as a boy.”

While sharing custody, the parents have been waging a legal battle for years, until this week, when the case went to trial.

A Dallas jury granted Georgulas, a pediatrician, sole custody. But instead of upholding the decision, Judge Kim Cooks restored the parents’ joint custody of the child and the child’s twin brother.

“The state of Texas has no compelling interest to justify such interference… requiring the father to affirm the child and honor the child’s choices,” Judge Cooks said.

The case has ignited debate over how parents should navigate gender identity in their children.

Public officials, such as Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Attorney General Ken Paxton have even waded into the debate.

Abbott and Paxton stated they have asked state agencies to investigate allegations Georgulas proposed chemical and surgical treatments to permanently alter the child’s sex.

But on Thursday, Judge Cooks denounced those rumors.

“No Texas judge or Texas court nor the 255th Family Court or any of its judges has ordered the chemical castration, puberty blockers, hormone blockers or any transgender reassignment surgery on this child to become a female,” Judge Cooks said.

Additionally, previous court filings show Georgulas had requested the court order that before any treatment with “hormonal suppression, puberty blockers and/or transgender reassignment surgery,” the mutual written consent of both parents must be obtained.

The judge ruled Thursday the court would not be intervening in specific parental decisions over gender identity.

Rather, Judge Cooks ordered certain issues, including medical procedures, be made in agreement.

The judge did take time to address the parents’ previous actions.

She read Georgulas’ own testimony stating she may have over-affirmed the child’s identity.

Cooks also noted Younger created a website that publicized the case and generated approximately $139,000 in donations in support of his cause.

She also discussed how Younger invited a conservative news crew into his home to interview the children.

“The father finds comfort in public controversy and attention surrounded by his use of unfounded facts and is motivated by financial gain of approximately $139,000, to which he has received at the cost of the protection and privacy of his children,” Judge Cooks said.

Neither Georgulas or her legal team responded to requests for comments.

Before the hearing, Younger said he expects an appeal no matter how the case ends.

Neither parents comment following the decision. During the hearing Judge Cooks prohibited both parents from appearing in interviews that could be seen by the children. She also ordered joint family counseling for both parents and children.