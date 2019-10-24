DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is coming through to help Dallas ISD schools impacted by last Sunday’s tornadoes.

He’s donating $100,000 to the cause.

DISD tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Mark Cuban has announced a $100,000 donation to the Dallas Education Foundation to support #DallasISD students and teachers impacted by the recent storm.”

Three schools were destroyed during the tornado outbreak.

Storm damage repairs at three elementary schools in the Dallas Independent School District are allowing students, faculty and staff to return to campus on Thursday.

DISD sent notice that power has been restored at Cigarroa, Kramer and Burnet Elementary.

Pershing Elementary School remains in the dark. Those students will continue to be taught, temporarily, at Loos Field House.

Electricity was restored on the campuses of Jose May Elementary, Benjamin Franklin and Medrano Middle Schools, and Hillcrest High on Wednesday afternoon.