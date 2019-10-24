FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a bye week so the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly making a trade.
Defensive End Michael Bennett is coming to the Cowboys from the Patriots.
Bennett had just finished serving a week-long suspension after a disagreement with his defensive line coach, according to the Boston Globe.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted, “New England is trading DE Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for 7th-round pick that can go to a 6th-round pick in 2021, league sources tell
Last season during the bye week, the Cowboys traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Bennett played college football at Texas A&M, and signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2009.
He has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.
