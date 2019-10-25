  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Erin Jones
Filed Under:Dallas Lutheran School, DFW News, DFW Weather, Private School, storm cleanup, Storm damage, tornado, Tornado Damage, Volunteers


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers are expected to arrive at Dallas Lutheran School in North Dallas to begin the tedious task of storm cleanup.

The private school of about 200 students was seriously damaged in Sunday’s tornado.

Dallas Lutheran School damaged by tornado (Erin Jones – CBS 11)

It has been deemed not safe for students to go back inside. They’re instead doing all of their studies online.

“When you’re smaller and everybody is coming together and we’ve got our faith,” said Dave Bangert, Executive Director of Dallas Lutheran School. “I’m just a positive guy. I’m not going to sit here and worry about what happened. We’re looking forward and we’ll see what we can do.”

Volunteers will focus on cleaning up the outside of the school starting at 9:00 a.m. at the school at 8494 Stults Road.

The public is welcome to attend.

There is a crowdfunding campaign set up by the school to help defray the costs of cleanup and renovations.

Erin Jones

Comments