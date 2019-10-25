Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers are expected to arrive at Dallas Lutheran School in North Dallas to begin the tedious task of storm cleanup.
The private school of about 200 students was seriously damaged in Sunday’s tornado.
It has been deemed not safe for students to go back inside. They’re instead doing all of their studies online.
“When you’re smaller and everybody is coming together and we’ve got our faith,” said Dave Bangert, Executive Director of Dallas Lutheran School. “I’m just a positive guy. I’m not going to sit here and worry about what happened. We’re looking forward and we’ll see what we can do.”
Volunteers will focus on cleaning up the outside of the school starting at 9:00 a.m. at the school at 8494 Stults Road.
The public is welcome to attend.
There is a crowdfunding campaign set up by the school to help defray the costs of cleanup and renovations.
