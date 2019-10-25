NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys may be off this weekend but the action is revving up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington — Monster Jam is back!

Adam Anderson drives one of the toughest trucks in competition.

Saturday night, ‘Grave Digger’ and the rest of the Monster Jam truck line up returns to AT&T Stadium for the second time this year.

“It is 12,000 pounds, 10 feet tall, 12 feet wide, and 1,500 horsepower,” Adam says.

Alongside him on the track – his younger brother, Ryan, who drives ‘Son-Uva-Digger’.

“These things are completely custom built for what we do,” says Ryan Anderson.

The brothers say the energy in North Texas is some of the best in the world—the event typically sells out.

“This is one of the best stadiums we go to and there’s a lot that goes with that. It’s not just the people that are behind you, cheering for you, it actually comes down to even the dirt we’re standing on. The different places we go to have different dirt. A lot of people wouldn’t think about that but it makes for a different show everywhere you go,” Adam says.

For Ryan and Adam, driving Monster Jam trucks is not just a competition, it is a family tradition. Their father created ‘Grave Digger’ more than 30 years ago.

The brothers now follow in his footsteps, sharing that excitement with a new generation of fans.

“It’s something the whole family can come and enjoy. It doesn’t matter what your age is, what you are into… everyone has a good time at Monster Jam.”

Monster Jam begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

The Pit Party (where you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close) starts at 2:30 p.m.