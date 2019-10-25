Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar says they’ve responded to 63 motor vehicle crashes since it started raining on Thursday.
Five of those wrecks were rollover crashes.
Paramedics offered the following tips for driving safety:
- Reduce speed to help keep your vehicle in control
- Keep a safe distance from cars in front and alongside of you
- Concentrate on DRIVING!
- Avoids sudden breaking
- Avoid driving through high water
- Make sure your tires have good tread and are properly inflated
- Don’t use hazard lights when driving — only when stopped in an emergency
- Change windshield wiper blades at least twice a year or every 6,000 miles
- Don’t use cruise control or overdrive on wet roads
