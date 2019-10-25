WEATHERStorms And Cooler Weather Move Into Area | Radar | Details
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, DFW Driving, DFW News, injury, MedStar, MVS Crash, Paramedics, roads, Safety, Wreck

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar says they’ve responded to 63 motor vehicle crashes since it started raining on Thursday.

Five of those wrecks were rollover crashes.

Paramedics offered the following tips for driving safety:

  • Reduce speed to help keep your vehicle in control
  • Keep a safe distance from cars in front and alongside of you
  • Concentrate on DRIVING!
  • Avoids sudden breaking
  • Avoid driving through high water
  • Make sure your tires have good tread and are properly inflated
  • Don’t use hazard lights when driving — only when stopped in an emergency
  • Change windshield wiper blades at least twice a year or every 6,000 miles
  • Don’t use cruise control or overdrive on wet roads
Comments