Comments
LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An armed robber shot and killed himself after demanding drugs from a CVS Pharmacy in Little Elm this morning.
Early Saturday morning, Little Elm police officers responded to a robbery call at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2591 FM 423, where an armed suspect entered the building and demanded drugs.
After exiting the building, the suspect — later identified as 23-year-old Jacob Stephens — shot and killed himself on the sidewalk. It is not clear at this time if the shooting was accidental.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.