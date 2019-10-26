Filed Under:CVS, CVS Pharmacy, Death, Drugs, Jacob Stephens, little elm, pharmacy, Shooting, Texas

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An armed robber shot and killed himself after demanding drugs from a CVS Pharmacy in Little Elm this morning.

Early Saturday morning, Little Elm police officers responded to a robbery call at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2591 FM 423, where an armed suspect entered the building and demanded drugs.

After exiting the building, the suspect — later identified as 23-year-old Jacob Stephens — shot and killed himself on the sidewalk. It is not clear at this time if the shooting was accidental.

This is an ongoing investigation.

