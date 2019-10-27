



According to Texas A&M Commerce, four current students were injured during the shooting at an off-campus homecoming party, but have all been treated and released from local hospitals.

It was a quiet Sunday at the university after hearing the news of the mass shooting that claimed two lives and injured a dozen more.

“Now it’s just everybody is in a down mindset, and it’s sad to see,” Texas A&M Commerce student Amber Bailey said.

Many students went home to be with family, while others stuck around to check in with friends on campus.

Students who went to the party said everyone was having a good time until shots rang out.

“Pop, pop, pop,” Bailey said. “And you just fall to the ground because no one wants to get hurt.”

Then, chaos erupted.

“I was just trying to run for my life,” said student Edouwaye Omere. “It was a lot of people stepping on each other, people trying to find exits. It was really crazy.”

In the rush to get away, students left behind shoes, jewelry, Halloween masks and even cars outside The Party Venue. The Hunt County Sheriff said one person got serious cuts trying to escape from a window.

Now, students are trying to process everything they saw and heard.

“It was just very surreal,” one told CBS 11. “The kind of stuff you see in movies. Heartbreaking.”

Even though the shooting was nearly 20 miles away, some students think campus won’t ever feel the same.

“I don’t really feel safe, but tomorrow we have classes, so I can’t really just stay in my room,” Omere said.

They feel they have no choice but to move forward, even as they grieve.

The university has made walk-in counseling services available to all students at the counseling center in the Halladay Student Services Building. Students may also call 903-886-5145 for counseling services.