DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire erupted after a vigil for one of the two people killed at an off-campus college party in Greenville early Sunday morning.
The vigil took place Sunday night at a park in Dallas when gunshots rang out around 8 p.m. Local media outlets said attendees and reporters for the event took cover.
Dallas police responded to the shooting in the 10300 block of Cradlerock Drive. When they arrived, officers learned that a disturbance started at the vigil and escalated to a shooting.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the vehicle for one station was struck by bullets.
Family members told local media that the vigil was being held for 23-year-old Kevin Berry Jr. of Dallas.
Authorities are still searching for the gunman who opened fire overnight at a party of about 750 people, killing two and injuring a dozen more.
It is unclear at this time how many people were shooting and this is an ongoing investigation.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.