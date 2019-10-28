Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A quickly-growing phone scam is targeting banking customers via text message, pretending to be with a bank’s fraud department and asking about fake “suspicious withdrawals.”
While precautionary measures like text message verification are used to safeguard accounts from being hacked, one man said scammers subverted that process, tricking him into believing their scheme in part by using his bank’s actual phone number to text him.
