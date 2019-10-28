



– A civil rights attorney and the parents of three teenage boys say McKinney Police went too far during an incident over the weekend at a movie theater.

Cell phone video shows 4-year-old Jasper Miller III on the ground and held down by one officer while another holds his arm up in the air behind his back.

“He pulls it (shoulder). I felt it pop and I couldn’t do anything,” said Miller. “It was just an experience that you never want to go through again.”

“I looked at his face and he had a big old bruise and I just kind of lost it,” said the teen’s mother, LaKiesta Eaton-Moore.

The teenager’s mother say his shoulder was separated and his season as an Allen freshman football player is over.

Their attorney says the teen should have never been arrested.

They were told to leave the Cinemark Theatre for being disruptive and Miller says he was waiting for a ride along with his other 14-year-old friends when he was cited for criminal trespass.

“You give conflicting commands, leave the facility, then when you walk away, well now you’re resisting arrest,” said attorney Kim T. Cole.

Cole said it’s another example of McKinney Police being too rough on a black child.

She also represented teens manhandled by an officer during the controversial 2015 McKinney pool party.

McKinney Police promise to release officer body cam video that backs up their actions.