NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Travelers passing through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will soon have another non-stop option when going to the South Pacific.
Today DFW Airport and American Airlines announced the addition of non-stop service to Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland, located on the North Island of New Zealand, is the country’s largest city.
Airport CEO Sean Donohue said, “The addition of non-stop service between DFW Airport and Auckland is great news for our customers and all of North Texas, giving the millions who pass through our Airport annually more choices when making travel plans and providing economic benefit for the entire region.”
More than 73 million travelers passed thorough DFW Airport during fiscal year 2019 — up more than 6 percent from the previous year. Officials say the growth is due, in part, to the added or announced non-stop service to 30 new destinations and a surge in international service.
The new 16+ hour non-stop service will be available for sale on November 9, 2019. American will fly to Auckland Airport three times a week from October 2020 through March 2021.
