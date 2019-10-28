



– The city of Fort Worth is one step closer to hiring a Diversity and Inclusion Director.

One of the major goals is to have someone help bridge the divide between police and the community.

The final six candidates spent Monday night taking questions from the public.

An announcement on the new hire could come as early as the end of the week.

City Manager David Cooke will have the ultimate say.

“What we’re looking for is that person that can work best in our community and work best in our organization to make the changes that the race and culture task force put forward to us to input,” said Cooke.

Among the candidates, three are from the DFW area.

Mishon Landry, a Fort Worth native who runs a consulting firm that helps bridge the gap between inclusion and leadership.

Shani Moore is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Ty Simpson, from Arlington, is currently an assistant criminal district attorney with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Whomever is chosen for the job will work closely with all 23 city departments as well as the community.

Monday night was essentially a job interview in front of the public at Morningside Elementary where the candidates took questions from the task force on race and culture, but some of the toughest and most heartfelt questions came from the public.

The candidates will have a full day of interviews Tuesday with city officials.

To learn more about the candidates, click here.