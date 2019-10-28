HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators in Hunt County still need leads as the search continues for the gunman who opened fire at a party Saturday night, killing two people.
Another 12 people were hurt during the shooting and the chaos at the event at ‘The Party Venue’ on Highway 380 just outside Greenville. Of the injured, six were shot — four critically injured — and the other six were hurt running for their lives.
There were approximately 750 people at the party that coincided with homecoming week at Texas A&M University-Commerce, though the function was not a school sanctioned event.
According to deputies, it was around 11:30 p.m. when a male shooter slipped in the back of the building and started firing a hand gun. Investigators believe the shooter had an intended victim, but the rest of the people hit were random.
Sheriff Randy Meeks says, despite the size of the crowd, they do not have a good description of the suspect. “When you have this many people in one place, it’s an easy target for somebody,” he said.
Texas A&M Commerce confirms four of the people injured were students who were treated and released.
The college has made counseling services available today for students.
Texas A&M University-Commerce is about 60 miles northeast of Dallas.
