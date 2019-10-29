TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A U.S. produce company has recalled nearly 2,300 cases of fresh apples that could be contaminated with listeria.
The recall includes North Bay Produce branded bags and white paper tote bags of Red Delicious, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Jonathan and Jonamac apples.
All of the varieties of apples were shipped sometime between October 16 and 21 to Texas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
The Michigan-based company found listeria monocytogenes in the produce after shipping, but say they have received no reports of customer falling ill.
North Bay Produce is advising consumers to discard or return any apples purchased after October 16.
Listeria infections usually cause mild illnesses that include fever and diarrhea, but can be particularly dangerous to pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.