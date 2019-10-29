



Denton police were investigating an early morning shooting that left one officer critically wounded. Two suspects, who were also wounded, were later captured.

The shooting happened just after midnight outside a Taco Bell on University Drive, about two miles from the University of North Texas campus.

At an early morning news conference Denton Assistant Police Chief Bobby Smith said the officer involved was attempting to pull over a driver for an equipment violation. “During the course of a traffic stop an officer was shot,” he said. “Backup officers at the scene were there and returned fire. The suspects fled the scene and the officer was transported to the hospital.”

According to Smith, the officer, whose name has not been released, is in critical but stable condition and is undergoing surgery at Medical City Hospital in Denton.

Carrollton police confirm they made an arrest in the case after a be-on-the-lookout alert for a Chevy Malibu was broadcast after the shooting. Officers spotted the car along Sandy Lake Road and gave chase, a police spokesman said.

The chase weaved thorough Carrollton and down the George Bush Turnpike before the suspects pulled off and stopped at a RaceTrac gas station on Valley View Lane at Luna Road.

As officers arrested a man and a woman from inside the vehicle they discovered that both had been shot.

Carrollton police say their officers never discharged their weapons and Denton Asst. Chief Smith said officers in his department did fire at the suspects, but it wasn’t clear if it was their shots that injured the pair.

Both suspects were taken to Parkland Hospital and treated for injuries. Their current conditions are not known.

In a tweet, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon asked for people to “Please keep our family in your prayers.”

Please keep our family in your prayers. Media, please see Assistant Chief Smith at our 3:45am presser. I am returning home immediately. I want to thank @CarrolltonTXPD and @FBTXPD for their assistance with getting the suspects detained and our partner agencies for their help. https://t.co/0wPOpdQKMu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 29, 2019

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation and are being assisted by the Major Crimes Unit of the Denton Police Department.