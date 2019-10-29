



A 21-year-old man is behind bars, charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Valero clerk Ashraf Lakhani in February.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jamarque Jamez Washington in September in connection to a deadly 2018 shooting in San Antonio. Evidence collected at that crime scene, and another in Houston, linked the 21-year-old to Lakhani’s murder. Washington confessed to killing the newlywed during an interview with a detective.

The 51-year-old was killed at the Valero gas station on East Corporate Drive.

Police said two male suspects — Washington and another man named Kwame Juwanzaa Mickels –walked into the Valero demanding money, and one of them started shooting.

The entire, deadly encounter lasted about 30 seconds.

Investigators found Mickels at an apartment in Carrollton on October 28. He confessed to his role in Lakhani’s murder during an interview with a detective. He was booked into the Lewisville Jail on capital murder charges. His bond is set at $100,000.

Washington remains jailed in San Antonio to face charges for the 2018 murder. Houston police are also investigating him for a deadly shooting in June 2018.

Neither Washington nor Mickels are suspects in the unsolved November murder of liquor store owner Suresh “Sam” Shah.

The scene of Lakhani’s murder is only a few feet from where Shah was robbed and killed in 2018 while closing his liquor store.

Lewisville police are asking that anyone with information about the robbery and shooting, or who has information about the suspect, to call their tip line at (972) 219-TIPS (8477).

There are a number of rewards being offered for information in the case, including $10,000 from Oak Farms Dairy if the suspects are arrested and indicted.