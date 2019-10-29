ALERTDenton Police Officer Critically Wounded After Shooting During Traffic Stop
Filed Under:alprazolam, Anxiety, anxiety disorder, anxiety drug, Drug Recall, Drugs, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Prescription drug, Prescription Drugs, Recall, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Xanax


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals is pulling one lot of Xanax from pharmacy shelves nationwide because of what the company said is “the potential presence of a foreign substance” in the prescription anti-anxiety drug.

(credit: Food and Drug Administration)

The drug manufacturer cited a small chance of infection in recalling the batch of Alprazolam, the prescription drug sold under the brand name Xanax, according to a recall notice posted Saturday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Entire Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

