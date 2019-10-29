Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals is pulling one lot of Xanax from pharmacy shelves nationwide because of what the company said is “the potential presence of a foreign substance” in the prescription anti-anxiety drug.
The drug manufacturer cited a small chance of infection in recalling the batch of Alprazolam, the prescription drug sold under the brand name Xanax, according to a recall notice posted Saturday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
