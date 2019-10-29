Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Coach Jason Garrett welcomes defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys defense with open arms despite his reputation for taking a knee during pregame anthems.
“We don’t anticipate that being an issue, we’re just excited to have him here,” said Garrett. “We anticipate him doing what all our players do.”
The team acquired Bennett ahead of NFL trade deadline by giving the New England Patriots a conditional seventh-round pick.
The move deserves both an ovation and an initially raised eyebrow, according to CBS Sports, and for a variety of reasons.
Never afraid to speak his mind or challenge coaches when he feels something isn’t to his liking, many consider Bennett one of the more candid players in the NFL.
Bennett has sat for the pregame anthem in the past in protest of racial injustice in the country. He has also sat in the locker room in protest while playing for the Patriots.
