ALERTDenton Police Officer Critically Wounded After Shooting During Traffic Stop
Filed Under:Chaz Thames, Dallas North Tollway, Dallas Tollway, Deadly Crash, DFW News, DPS Troopers, Fatal Accident, North Dallas Tollway, tollway, wrong way accident, Wrong-Way Crash, Wrong-Way Driver


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Highway Patrol officials say he is the man who drove his Range Rover in the wrong direction on the Dallas North Tollway and killed a driver after slamming into their vehicle head-on.

(credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Chaz Thames is accused of driving north in the southbound lanes of the Tollway early Monday morning, ultimately slamming head-on into a Nissan Altima and killing the driver.

The Tollway, between Northwest Highway and University, was closed for hours as police investigated the crash and removed the body of 57-year-old Melvin Taylor, a Lancaster resident.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

After Thames, 30, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital he was booked into the Dallas County Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Officials say the investigation in the case is ongoing.

Comments