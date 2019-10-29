Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Highway Patrol officials say he is the man who drove his Range Rover in the wrong direction on the Dallas North Tollway and killed a driver after slamming into their vehicle head-on.
Chaz Thames is accused of driving north in the southbound lanes of the Tollway early Monday morning, ultimately slamming head-on into a Nissan Altima and killing the driver.
The Tollway, between Northwest Highway and University, was closed for hours as police investigated the crash and removed the body of 57-year-old Melvin Taylor, a Lancaster resident.
After Thames, 30, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital he was booked into the Dallas County Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Officials say the investigation in the case is ongoing.
