AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly coercing a 14-year-old girl to send him nude photos via a social media account.

Felipe Jesus Duron of Atascosa faces federal charges of Production of Child Pornography, Coercion and Enticement of a Minor, Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

On October 15, 2019, the Sextortion Unit, with the assistance of the attorney general’s Child Exploitation Unit and FBI San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force, arrested Duron after a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline report revealed evidence of the crime.

The investigation revealed that Duron requested and received nude images of the underage victim then threatened public exposure of these images if additional nude images were not sent. Duron also used this tactic to force the young victim into online sexual acts with other men while he recorded the activities.

“Dangerous predators can infiltrate any home through computers, tablets, or phones. Unfortunately, criminals lurking online often target our most vulnerable citizens and seek to exploit children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am grateful for the work of our Sextortion Unit and the dedicated law enforcement officials they work with to bring criminals like this to justice.”

This case marks the first arrest by a state grant-funded investigation position in the Texas Attorney General’s Office that focuses on sexual coercion.

Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to NCMEC.

This case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.