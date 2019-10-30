HOUSTON, Texas (WJZ) — The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play the deciding Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Normally, Game 7s are known as “the best two words in all of sports,” but judging by the ticket prices for tonight’s game, that may not be the case.

According to a piece from ESPN, the ticket prices for tonight’s game have fallen since the Nationals took Game 6 on Tuesday night. The average “get in” price, or cheapest ticket available, is $337, according to data provided by Vivid Seats. The average overall ticket price for the game is reportedly $840 which is down over $100 from Game 6.

What is the main reason behind the falling prices? Well, according to Astros fan Mike Hensley, Houston fans are depressed.

“Game 2 tickets were $1,200 plus fees. Today’s are $600 plus fees,” Hensley told ESPN. “Houston’s depressed and ticket prices reflect that.”

One reason for the depression could be the disturbing trend that has emerged over the course of the series for the home team. The Nationals and Astros are a combined 0-6 in front of their home fans in the series with the road team taking every game. It is the first time across 1,420 best of seven series in the MLB, NBA or NHL in which the road team has taken each of the first six games in a series.

The fans in attendance should see a solid pitching matchup as former Cy Young winners Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke are set to take the mound. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time.