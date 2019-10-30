DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Methodist Dallas Medical Center live streamed a portion of brain surgery performed on an awake 25-year-old on Facebook Tuesday.

Jenna Schardt went under surgery to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain that had affected her ability to talk.

“It manifested as some stroke-like symptoms. So they needed to take that out. But it happened to be right near a part of the brain that is well-known to be involved in your language abilities, Associated Press reporter Lauran Neergaard said.

Thousands watched the procedure that lasted about 45-minutes as it was live streamed on Facebook.

Neegard said “Awake brain surgery has been going on for a really long time. What was unique about this particular operation was its educational value. By livestreaming it. Lots of people got to see what this is all about in a different way than if you see a dramatized version on a TV show. And it probably allayed the fear of people who may have to face this themselves. To be able to show step by step.”

When Schardt awoke from a light anesthesia, she was under as her skull was opened up. She remained conscious and smiling while talking to doctors during the operation.

The procedure was narrated by Dr. Nimesh Patel, chief of neurosurgery at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Patel also took viewers’ questions during the live stream of the operation.

