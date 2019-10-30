WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Radar | Details
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boat Club Road, DFW News, DFW Weather, Fort Worth Fire Department, lightning, Shadydell Drive

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are cleaning up Wednesday morning after the Fort Worth Fire Department said lightning struck the parking lot of a gas station, causing damage to the pavement and a hole to appear.

The department tweeted two pictures of the damage to the parking lot at a Chevron near Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Road.

A hole could be seen where the lightning apparently struck. Debris was also scattered around the area.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Comments