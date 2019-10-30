Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are cleaning up Wednesday morning after the Fort Worth Fire Department said lightning struck the parking lot of a gas station, causing damage to the pavement and a hole to appear.
The department tweeted two pictures of the damage to the parking lot at a Chevron near Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Road.
Crews on scene of lighting strike at gas station parking lot. Situation is stabilized at this point. Shadydell Dr and Boat Club Rd. Squad2 Quint13 on scene. pic.twitter.com/gdD5A7GNMc
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) October 30, 2019
A hole could be seen where the lightning apparently struck. Debris was also scattered around the area.
There were no reports of any injuries.
