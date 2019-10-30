



Wondering where to get your hair done near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent hair styling salons around Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re in of hair services.

Consumers in the Fort Worth area historically spend more in fall at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation managementand email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Fort Worth-area health and beauty businesses grew to $49 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Nova Hair Studio

Photo: Nova Hair Studio/Yelp

First on the list is Nova Hair Studio. Located at 12400 Timberland Blvd., Suite 104, in Villages of Woodland Springs, the hair salon that provides styling and blow outs is the highest-rated destination for hair stylists in Fort Worth, boasting four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lina

Next up is Lina, situated at 250 W. Lancaster Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the hair parlor, which offers styling services, hair extensions and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Goldwaves Salon

Photo: Goldwaves Salon/Yelp

West Byers’ Goldwaves Salon, located at 5137 El Campo Ave., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the hair studio, which is known for its styling services, hair extensions and wigs, 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.

4. Hair By Candace

Photo: Ash E./Yelp

Hair By Candace, a hair styling salon, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8901 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Suite 123, to experience it for yourself.

5. Lemongrass Salon and Spa

Photo: Lemon G./Yelp

At last, check out Lemongrass Salon and Spa, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the day spa and hair styling outlet at 4801 Overton Ridge, Suite 148.