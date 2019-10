North Texas Cities Hoping For Federal Disaster Aid After TornadoesFEMA crews are assessing cities, including Richardson, this week.

Richardson Family Figuring Out What's Next As Home Condemned Due To Tornado DamageMichael and Jen Chambers are one of several families in South Richardson who can no longer live in their homes.

Greenhill School Comes Through For Rival St. Mark's After Tornado: 'It's Really A Rallying Point'St. Mark's School of Texas sustained major damage, but rather than cancel homecoming, they accepted an invitation by rival Greenhill School to change the venue.